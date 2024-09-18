Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.90), for a total transaction of A$346,440.00 ($234,081.08).
Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 81,760 shares of NIB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.84 ($3.95), for a total value of A$477,723.68 ($322,786.27).
- On Monday, September 2nd, Mark Fitzgibbon purchased 85,685 shares of NIB stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.42 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,097.70 ($371,687.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.
