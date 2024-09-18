International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

