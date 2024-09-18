International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
International Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.
International Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of International Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Maximize Gains: Invest in AST SpaceMobile’s 5G Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.