Internet Computer Price Hits $7.70 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $84.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.70 or 0.00012847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,429,451 coins and its circulating supply is 470,948,540 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.