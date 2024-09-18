InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 65.6% per year over the last three years. InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 758.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 17,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,001. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVT
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.