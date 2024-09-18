Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.91

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 7226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

