Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.57

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 3705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 117,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.