Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.68

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 3770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

