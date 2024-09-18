IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.12% of IQVIA worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 325,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 50,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

