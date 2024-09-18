IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.78. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
