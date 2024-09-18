iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.