iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.5% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $292,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $569.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

