iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Reduced by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

