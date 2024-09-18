iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.13

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $934.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

