iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.55

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

