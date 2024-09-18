iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Lessened by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,852,000 after buying an additional 2,260,960 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,746.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 376,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,283,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EWT stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

