iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.