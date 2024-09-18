iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.72

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,048,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 172,276 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

