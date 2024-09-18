J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Company Profile

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.