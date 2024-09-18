J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
