Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

