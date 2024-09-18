JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,562,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $930,750.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $545,850.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $187,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

