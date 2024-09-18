JMP Securities Begins Coverage on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.82% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.21.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.5 %

BGNE opened at $197.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,721 over the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

