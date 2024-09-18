Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

