Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.26 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.26 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,434,811 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

