Kooman & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About NVIDIA Stock
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Brace for the Perfect Storm: Rate Cuts and a Slow September
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.