Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

