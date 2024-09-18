Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
