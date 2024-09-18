Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

