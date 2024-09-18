Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

