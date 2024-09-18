L & S Advisors Inc Has $271,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

