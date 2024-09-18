L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

