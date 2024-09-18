Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

