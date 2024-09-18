Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 208,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 753,011 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $11,241,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 191,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 268,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

