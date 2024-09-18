LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 76.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,784,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

