Leede Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Sernova in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Leede Financial has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Sernova alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVA. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01.

Insider Transactions at Sernova

In other Sernova news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 379,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,671. Insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.