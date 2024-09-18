Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,844 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

