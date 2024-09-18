Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,630 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after acquiring an additional 238,906 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 227,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

