Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

