Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year High at $596.90

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $596.90 and last traded at $592.86, with a volume of 32188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,795,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.