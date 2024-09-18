Lingotto Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

