Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $139.75 Million Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. VEON comprises about 4.7% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of VEON worth $139,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in VEON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of VEON by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

VEON stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.80.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

