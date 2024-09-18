LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIQT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

