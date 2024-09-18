Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AMLP stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

