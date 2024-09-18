Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,299 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 95,471 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

