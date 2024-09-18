Lmcg Investments LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

