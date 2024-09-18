Lmcg Investments LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $874.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.