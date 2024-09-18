Lmcg Investments LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMLV opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $874.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
