Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 15,685 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.1% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $58.27.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

