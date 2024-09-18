Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

