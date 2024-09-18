Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

