Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,266,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.94.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

