LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average is $253.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.