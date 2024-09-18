Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $78,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

