Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

